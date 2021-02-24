Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.07

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.07 and last traded at C$32.34, with a volume of 2112263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.02.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Director James Mahase Singh acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$627,338.25.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

