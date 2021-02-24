Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Shares Down 3.6%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN)’s share price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 37,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 40,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

