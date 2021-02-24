Greenleaf Trust Buys 5,726 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HSBC were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 326.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

