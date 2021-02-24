Greenleaf Trust Has $326,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.