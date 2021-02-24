Greenleaf Trust Has $429,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $279.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

