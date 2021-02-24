Greenleaf Trust Has $544,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

