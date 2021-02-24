Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

