Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,713 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 221,533 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.