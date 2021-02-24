Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

