Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,336 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $235,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,082. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.