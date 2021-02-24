Groupon (GRPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

