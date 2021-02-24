Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.70.

