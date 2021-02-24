GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Abraxas Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

