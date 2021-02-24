GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 12,622 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.34.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

