GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $51,000 Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,751 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

