GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $90,000 in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

ALRN stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALRN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

