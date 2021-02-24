GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEF. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

