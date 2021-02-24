GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 62,380 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tellurian by 17.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

