GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Director William D. Green Buys 7,400 Shares

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Director William D. Green purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,104.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GTYH opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

