Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), but opened at GBX 30.97 ($0.40). Hardide plc (HDD.L) shares last traded at GBX 31.90 ($0.42), with a volume of 5,639 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76.

Hardide plc (HDD.L) Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

