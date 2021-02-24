HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HC2 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCHC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 197,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,777.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 193,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $650,882.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,389.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HC2 Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.