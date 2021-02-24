Head-To-Head Analysis: Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) vs. ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Heart Tronics has a beta of 1024.78, meaning that its stock price is 102,378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Tronics and ViewRay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViewRay $87.78 million 7.73 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -3.87

Heart Tronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heart Tronics and ViewRay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 1 2 5 0 2.50

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.53%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Tronics and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34%

Summary

ViewRay beats Heart Tronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heart Tronics Company Profile

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

