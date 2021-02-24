Head to Head Contrast: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Vericel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -1.96 Vericel $117.85 million 18.26 -$9.66 million $0.18 263.17

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.33%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $42.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.43%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68% Vericel 0.12% 0.13% 0.10%

Volatility and Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericel beats Oyster Point Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.