HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $740.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

