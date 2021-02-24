HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:HPPI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.13. HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 456,596 shares traded.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPPI)

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers.

