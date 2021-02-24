HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

NYSE HEI traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

