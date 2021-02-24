HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.86 ($78.66).

ETR HEI opened at €65.38 ($76.92) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €69.70 ($82.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

