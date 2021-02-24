Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 993,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,900. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

