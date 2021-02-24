Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,154,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.