Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY opened at $116.68 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.