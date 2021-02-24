Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Up 8.1%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 948,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 945,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

