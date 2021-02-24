Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Announces Earnings Results

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

HT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,020. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $453.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

