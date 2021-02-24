Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.68

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 480924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

