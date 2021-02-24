HEX (HEX) Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $1.84 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00072766 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002736 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.