HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $2.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. 65,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $966.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.