Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $90.82 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Hive has a total market cap of $90.82 million and $11.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00033674 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,994,683 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.