Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HMLP opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $542.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

