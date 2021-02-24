Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HEP opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

