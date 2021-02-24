HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.16

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $958.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $270,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in HomeStreet by 66.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

