HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 27% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. HOQU has a market cap of $462,812.11 and $1.16 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 27% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00766004 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00060995 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.37 or 0.04712121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

