Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.38

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $9.26. Horizon Global shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 68,372 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 479.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 254,845 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 40.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

