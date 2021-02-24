Horizon Technology Finance’s (HRZN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $14.51 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,231 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

