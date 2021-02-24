HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is Quantinno Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. HP accounts for 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,473 shares of company stock worth $9,291,503. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.