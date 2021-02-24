HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$155,000.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,700,350.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00.

CVE:HPQ opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.73 million and a PE ratio of -670.00.

About HPQ-Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

