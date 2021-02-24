HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 116,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

