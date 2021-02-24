HSBC’s (HSBC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSBC. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 163,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,620. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,348,000 after acquiring an additional 712,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in HSBC by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 101,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

