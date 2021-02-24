HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2,008 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.