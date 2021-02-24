Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

TSE HBM opened at C$10.00 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

