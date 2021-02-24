Humanscape Price Tops $0.0338 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and $29,450.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00780513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00039855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.12 or 0.04701593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

