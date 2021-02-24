Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million to $890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.62 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.75 EPS.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

